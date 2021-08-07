Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 68,034 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,034 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

