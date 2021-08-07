ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.64% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 99,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $145,494 in the last ninety days.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

