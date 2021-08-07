Origo Trading 168.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 168.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $17.72 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

