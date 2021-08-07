Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $191.28 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00015304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $191.28 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00866971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00097545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042699 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

