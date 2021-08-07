OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $469.62

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 469.62 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 488.20 ($6.38). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36), with a volume of 835,129 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

