Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 353,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Separately, TheStreet cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

