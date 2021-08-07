Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 1,874,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,709. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.