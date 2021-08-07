Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Financial Contrast

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 22.57% 12.61% 0.82% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KBC Group and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.42 $1.64 billion $1.91 21.98 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KBC Group and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBC Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.54%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Risk and Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KBC Group beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 476 bank branches and 336 insurance agencies in Belgium; 212 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 175 bank branches in Slovakia; 204 bank branches in Hungary; 175 bank branches in Bulgaria; and 12 bank branches in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland; loan offices in Brighton, Farmington Hills, and Owosso; and an operations and lending center in Oxford. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

