PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.