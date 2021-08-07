PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.32

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 41907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

