Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $26,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $17,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

PACB stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

