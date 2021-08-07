PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

