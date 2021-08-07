Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.64 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

