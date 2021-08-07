Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $233,000 Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 136.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.