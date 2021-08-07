Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.19% of VivoPower International worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVPR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. VivoPower International PLC has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 4.59.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

