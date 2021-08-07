Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,872 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

