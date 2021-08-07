Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 50,280 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,280 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Frontline were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.58 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.