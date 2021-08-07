Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.01. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 32,792 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.38 million and a PE ratio of -37.31.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 32,800 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,675. Insiders have acquired 269,000 shares of company stock worth $260,886 over the last three months.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

