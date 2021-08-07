Pancake Bunny Reaches Market Cap of $6.91 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $13.55 or 0.00031416 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $6.16 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.96 or 0.00862382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00097098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

