Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $120.85 and last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 1018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.77.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

