Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

PRMRF stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.87. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

