Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

PKOH stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

