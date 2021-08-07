Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Lowered to $29.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

PKOH opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

