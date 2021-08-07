Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Party City Holdco updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,217. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market cap of $769.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

