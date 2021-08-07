Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Party City Holdco updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,217. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market cap of $769.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

