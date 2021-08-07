PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.50

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 32209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 195,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

