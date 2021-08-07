Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PAYA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 2,013,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

