PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

PCSB stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.