PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
