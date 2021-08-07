Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $98.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.