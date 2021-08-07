Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $98.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
PAG stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.45.
In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
