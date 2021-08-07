Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. 891,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,493. The firm has a market cap of $818.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.