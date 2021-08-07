Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Trading Up 12.2%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) shares shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.

About Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.