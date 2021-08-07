Peter J. Taylor Sells 230 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 230 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $12,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.