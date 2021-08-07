Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $11.35. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 847,487 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

