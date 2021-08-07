PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

PCG opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 30,124,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,000 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

