Phala.Network (PHA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00864164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00099922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041053 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

