Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. 1,808,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,082. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

