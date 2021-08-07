PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 77,065 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

