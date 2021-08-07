Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

