Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PHT stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

