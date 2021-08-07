Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:MHI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

