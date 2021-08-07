Piper Sandler Comments on Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Neuronetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

