Piper Sandler Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $84.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lyft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $38,134,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Lyft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

