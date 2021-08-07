Pirl (PIRL) Trading 109.7% Higher This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $73,613.82 and $145.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded 109.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

