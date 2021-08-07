Pivot Token (PVT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1.04 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00056322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.15 or 0.00882067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.