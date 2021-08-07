PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220.31 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $185.60 million and approximately $220.31 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00861448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00099807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041260 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.