Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of PYTCF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Playtech has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

