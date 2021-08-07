Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Playtika stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 1,765,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00. Playtika has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.