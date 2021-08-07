Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,536,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.