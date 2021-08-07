Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 33,536,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

